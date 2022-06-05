Sunday, June 05, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
Breaking
  • Fulfill demands of Kashmiri Pandits, provide them security and put forth action plan for Valley: Kejriwal at AAP's 'Jan Aakrosh Rally'
  • New cabinet takes oath in Odisha; BJD leaders Jagannath Saraka, Niranjan Pujari among those sworn in
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. World
  4. 35 dead in fire at Bangladesh container depot

35 dead in fire at Bangladesh container depot

The fire at BM Inland Container Depot, a Dutch-Bangladesh joint venture, broke out around midnight on Saturday following explosions in a container full of chemicals.

AP Reported by: AP
Dhaka Updated on: June 05, 2022 12:15 IST
fire at Bangladesh container depot death toll latest international news updates BM Inland Container
Image Source : AP/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE).

28 dead in fire at Bangladesh container depot. 

Highlights

  • Massive fire at container depot near port city in Bangladesh left at least 15 people dead
  • More than 100 others are wounded, said officials
  • Fire at BM Inland Container Depot broke out around midnight on Saturday following explosions

A massive fire at a container depot near a port city in southeastern Bangladesh left at least 35 people dead and more than 100 others wounded, officials and local media reports said on Sunday (June 5), as firefighters struggled to get the blaze under control.

The fire at the BM Inland Container Depot, a Dutch-Bangladesh joint venture, broke out around midnight on Saturday (June 4) following explosions in a container full of chemicals. The depot is located in Chittagong, 216 kilometers (134 miles) southeast of the capital, Dhaka.

The death toll could still rise further, said Elias Chowdhury, the area’s civil surgeon. 

Many fire service officials and police were among the injured, he added.

About 5,000 containers are in the depot, according to Ekattor TV. The depot handles goods for export and import and is located about 20 kilometers from the country’s main Chittagong Seaport.

Jalal Ahmed, a fire service official, said firefighters were still working to bring the fire under control.

More details are awaited in this regard.

ALSO READ: Fire breaks out in Delhi's Jain Hospital, 5 tenders rushed to the spot

ALSO READ: Karnataka: 10 charred to death as bus catches fire in Kalaburagi

Latest World News

Top News

Latest News