Fire breaks out in Delhi's Jain Hospital, 5 tenders rushed to the spot

A massive fire broke out in Jain Hospital in Delhi's Patparganj area on Saturday. No casualties were reported.
The fire department stated that the information regarding the blaze was received at 4.44 pm. Meanwhile, five fire tenders were rushed to the spot to control the fire.
The fire was in a split AC on second floor of Jain Hospital, Pushpanjali Enclave, Vikas Marg Extension, officials said.
(With Agency Inputs)
