  4. Fire breaks out in Delhi's Jain Hospital, 5 tenders rushed to the spot

Fire breaks out in Delhi's Jain Hospital, 5 tenders rushed to the spot

Hritika Mitra Edited by: Hritika Mitra @MitraHritika
New Delhi Published on: June 04, 2022 21:45 IST
Image Source : TWITTER/@ANI

A massive fire broke out in Jain Hospital in Delhi's Patparganj area on Saturday. No casualties were reported. 

Image Source : TWITTER/@ANI

The fire department stated that the information regarding the blaze was received at 4.44 pm. Meanwhile, five fire tenders were rushed to the spot to control the fire. 

Image Source : TWITTER/ @ANI

The fire was in a split AC on second floor of Jain Hospital, Pushpanjali Enclave, Vikas Marg Extension, officials said. 

Image Source : TWITTER/ @ANI

(With Agency Inputs)

