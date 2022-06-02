Friday, June 03, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Gujarat: Massive fire breaks out at chemical plant in Vadodara, 7 workers hospitalised

Gujarat: Massive fire breaks out at chemical plant in Vadodara, 7 workers hospitalised

Seven workers have been hospitalised after inhaling smoke, while some 700 people living in the vicinity of the factory have been shifted to safer places, officials said.

Nirnay Kapoor Reported by: Nirnay Kapoor @nirnaykapoor
Vadodara Published on: June 02, 2022 23:53 IST
Firefighters try to douse a fire, that broke out in a
Image Source : PTI

Firefighters try to douse a fire, that broke out in a chemical factory of Deepak Nitrite Company, at Nandesari GIDC in Vadodara on Thursday.

A massive fire broke out at a portion of Deepak Nitrite's chemical manufacturing facility in Nandesari industrial area on the outskirts of Vadodara city in Gujarat. The incident took place on Thursday evening, Seven workers have been hospitalised after inhaling smoke, while some 700 people living in the vicinity of the factory have been shifted to safer places, officials said. 

"Efforts are on to douse the massive fire, in which no injury has been reported. Seven workers who had inhaled the smoke were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment. As a precaution, nearly 700 people living in the rural areas adjoining the factory have been shifted to safer places," Vadodara Collector RB Barad said.

A Vadodara fire brigade official said a powerful explosion also occurred when the fire started spreading in the factory during the evening, adding that 10 fire tenders are at the spot to douse the blaze. 

The district collector said the cause of the fire was not known as yet. \

(With inputs from PTI)

Also Read: Delhi: 3 injured in cylinder blast in Chhatarpur

Latest India News

Top News

Latest News