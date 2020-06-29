14-day complete lockdown in Guwahati, streets wear a deserted look

Image Source : ANI 327 new COVID19 cases detected in Assam on Sunday, out of these, 195 cases were reported in Guwahati City in last 24 hours. Kamrup Metropolitan has announced complete lockdown for next 14 days in view of rising cases.

Assam: As the number of coronavirus cases continues to rise in Guwahati and across Assam, the Kamrup Metropolitan has ordered a 14-day complete lockdown beginning today. The streets in Guwahati wore a deserted look this morning as a result of the lockdown measures. The total number of coronavirus cases in Assam crossed the 7,200-mark on Monday out if which 2108 are active cases. The death toll due to the disease rose to 10, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was quoted by the PTI.

Guwahati city reported 195 coronavirus positive cases in last 24 hours. Assam Health Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma on his Twitter handle wrote, "327 new #COVID19+ cases detected in Assam today. Out of these, 195 cases were reported in Guwahati City in last 24 hours."

Assam: Streets in Guwahati wear a deserted look as 14-day complete lockdown has been imposed in entire Kamrup Metropolitan since yesterday. pic.twitter.com/UBYtY10yU9 — ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2020

Earlier on Saturday, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) G P Singh tweeted, "A SP rank officer of @assampolice and 30 other ranks have tested COVID-19 positive.

They are all in good health. We wish them an early and full recovery. We rededicate ourselves to the service of the people of Assam."

Assam saw a significant spike in COVID-19 cases after inter-state movement through road, rail and air communication was allowed during the lockdown period.

To screen all the people coming from outside the state, the government has imposed a mandatory institutional quarantine policy for everyone, barring few exceptions.

