Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Gujarat government likely to implement Uniform Civil Code ahead of assembly polls in state.

Highlights Uniform Civil Code calls for the formulation of one law for India

UCC comes under Article 44 of the Constitution of India

Committee to be constituted under retired HC judge to ascertain all aspects of UCC in Gujarat

Uniform Civil Code in Gujarat: The Gujarat government is likely to move a proposal today (October 29) to constitute a committee in order to evaluate all aspects of implementing the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the state.

The committee will be constituted under a retired High Court judge to ascertain the matter ahead of the Gujarat assembly polls in the state.

What is UCC?

The Uniform Civil Code calls for the formulation of one law for India, which would be applicable to all religious communities in matters such as marriage, divorce, inheritance, adoption.

The code comes under Article 44 of the Constitution, which lays down that the state shall endeavour to secure a Uniform Civil Code for the citizens throughout the territory of India.

Earlier the Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh governments had announced their decision to implement the Uniform Civil Code.

Uniform Civil Code is a proposal in India to formulate and implement personal laws of citizens which apply to all citizens equally regardless of their religion, gender and sexual orientation.

Many political leaders have backed the UCC saying that it will bring equality in the country.However, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has termed it "an unconstitutional and anti-minorities move", and called the rhetoric for bringing the law an attempt by Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, and Central governments to divert the attention from the concerns of inflation, economy, and rising unemployment.

Notably, in Bharatiya Janata Party's 2019 Lok Sabha election manifesto, BJP promised the implementation of UCC if it comes to power. The Centre earlier this month told the Supreme Court that it could not direct Parliament to frame or enact any law on Uniform Civil Code in the country.

The Ministry of Law and Justice in its affidavit stated that the matter of policy is for the elected representatives of the people to decide and no direction in this regard can be issued by the Centre. "It is for the legislature to enact or not to enact a piece of legislation," the ministry told the apex court.

Notably, in Bharatiya Janata Party's 2019 Lok Sabha election manifesto, BJP promised the implementation of UCC if it comes to power.

ALSO READ: Gujarat Assembly polls: State transfers over 900 officials after EC rap; 51 yet to be moved

ALSO READ: EC pulls up Gujarat Chief Secy, DGP for failing to file compliance report on officials transfer

Latest India News