EC seeks explanation from Gujarat Chief Secy, DGP for failing to file compliance report on officials transfer

ECI on officials posting in Gujarat: Citing a letter the EC shot off to the Gujarat chief secretary on Friday (October 21), sources said despite reminders the chief secretary and the Director General of Police failed to send compliance reports on transfer and posting of certain category of officials

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma New Delhi Published on: October 22, 2022 12:32 IST
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). EC seeks explanation from Gujarat Chief Secy, DGP for failing to file compliance report on transfer of officials.

Highlights

  • ECI sought explanation from Gujarat chief secretary and Director General of Police
  • The matter is related to transfer, posting of officials ahead of the Assembly polls 2022
  • The letters regarding transfer and posting of officials were sent to Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat

ECI on officials posting in Gujarat: Taking a stern view of the failure of Gujarat government officials to send a compliance report on transfer and posting of officials ahead of the Assembly polls, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has sought an explanation from the state chief secretary and Director General of Police (DGP).

Citing a letter the EC shot off to the Gujarat chief secretary on Friday (October 21), sources said despite reminders the chief secretary and the Director General of Police failed to send compliance reports on transfer and posting of certain category of officials ahead of the polls.

Now they have been asked to explain the circumstances as to why the compliance reports have not been furnished "so far even after the lapse of stipulated time limit despite issuing of the reminder in the matter," a source said quoting the letter.

The letters regarding transfer and posting of officials were sent to Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat.

While Himachal Pradesh will go to polls on November 12, dates are yet to be announced for Gujarat election.

The commission had directed the two state governments to transfer officials posted in their home districts and those who have spent three years in a district in the last four years.

It is usual for the poll panel to issue such directions ahead of Lok Sabha and assembly polls to ensure free and fair elections. 

(With agencies inputs) 

ALSO READ: Gujarat election: Kejriwal promises to restore old pension scheme as done in Punjab

ALSO READ: OPINION | What did Modi do for education in Gujarat?

IndiaTV News - subscribe to Youtube IndiaTV News - subscribe to Google News

