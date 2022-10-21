Friday, October 21, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Gujarat election: Kejriwal promises to restore old pension scheme as done in Punjab

Gujarat election: Kejriwal promises to restore old pension scheme as done in Punjab

Gujarat election 2022: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor's promise to the state government employees of the poll-bound Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh came after Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced his government's decision to restore old pension scheme.

PTI Reported By: PTI New Delhi Updated on: October 21, 2022 18:21 IST
AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal
Image Source : PTI AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal

Gujarat election 2022: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday congratulated government employees in Punjab after the state cabinet gave its nod to the restoration of the old pension scheme and promised that the AAP would do so in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, if it is voted to power in the upcoming polls.

The old pension scheme should be restored and implemented all over the country, he said, terming the new pension scheme “unfair”.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor's promise to the state government employees of the poll-bound Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh came after Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced his government's decision to restore old pension scheme.

"We had promised that we would implement the old pension scheme in Punjab. Today Bhagwant Mann fulfilled the promise. Congratulations to all the employees of Punjab,” Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi.

The old pension scheme should be restored and implemented all over the country, he said. "If the people of Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat give (us) a chance, we will implement OPS (old pension scheme) there too,” Kejriwal added.

Related Stories
Gujarat Assembly Election 2022: How poll battle changed 180-degree from 2017 | 5 Points

Gujarat Assembly Election 2022: How poll battle changed 180-degree from 2017 | 5 Points

Gujarat Election 2022: AAP releases fifth list of 12 candidates; 53 names announced so far

Gujarat Election 2022: AAP releases fifth list of 12 candidates; 53 names announced so far

Gujarat: When PM Modi attended a class as he launched Mission Schools of Excellence | Video

Gujarat: When PM Modi attended a class as he launched Mission Schools of Excellence | Video

The assembly polls in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh are slated for later this year. 

Latest India News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India
IndiaTV News - subscribe to Youtube IndiaTV News - subscribe to Google News

Top News

Latest News