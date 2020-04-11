Image Source : PTI Coronavirus in Gujarat: 90 new COVID-19 cases reported; tally rises to 468

Total number of coronavirus cases in Gujarat rose to 468 on Saturday with 90 new patients being detected, a health department official said. While 54 cases came to light in the morning, another 36 were found in the evening, said Principal Secretary (Health) Jayanti Ravi. Of 398 active cases, four patients are on ventilator, she said.

Since Friday evening 2,045 people were tested for the virus and the number of people tested in the state so far has reached 9,763, Ravi added.

ALSO READ | Gujarat reports 54 coronavirus positive cases in 24 hours; state tally at 432

ALSO READ | 116 new coronavirus cases found in Gujarat, total jumps to 378

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News