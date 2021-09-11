Gujarat CM Rupani removed as the government failed during Covid: Congress leader Bharat Solanki

Follow us on Image Source : PTI When asked if the Congress house is in order in Gujarat, Solanki said that the Congress is going to appoint the state In-charge and State President this month only.

The Congress has alleged that Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani was removed because the state government failed to perform during Covid and provide relief to the public.

Bharat Singh Solanki, former Union Minister, and Congress leader said, "Rupani failed to provide relief during Covid and we demand Nitin Patel should also be removed as he has also failed to work in the interest of the people."

His removal is proof that he failed on all fronts, said Solanki. The Congress leader alleged that it's a face-saving exercise by the BJP to divert people's attention and focus on the Prime Minister, as it cannot afford to contest elections based on the performance of the state government.

Solanki said, "now Congress has the challenge and opportunity to become a viable option in the eyes of the public."

However, when asked if the Congress house is in order in Gujarat, Solanki said that the Congress is going to appoint the state In-charge and State President this month only.

The Congress leaders say that the BJP won the Municipal elections because of other factors and will not be able to win the assembly polls whether they change the captain or not.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Saturday tendered his resignation to Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat at his residence, Raj Bhavan in Gandhinagar.

"I am resigning from the post of the Chief Minister. I thank PM Modi and the party for allowing me to work for five years," Vijay Rupani told the reporters at Raj Bhavan.

Rupani took the state's Chief Ministerial position on August 7, 2016, and is representing Rajkot West in the Gujarat Legislative Assembly. It is learned from sources that the party will declare Rupani's replacement by Sunday. Most likely his replacement could be deputy chief minister Nitin Patel.

ALSO, READ | Vijay Rupani resigns as Gujarat Chief Minister

Latest India News