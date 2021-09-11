BREAKING | Vijay Rupani resigns as Gujarat Chief Minister

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Vijay Rupani resigns as Gujarat Chief Minister

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has submitted his resignation to Governor Acharya Devvrat. Rupani was accompanied by four ministers. Even though the real reason behind his resignation is unclear, reports suggest that his alleged differences with state unit president of the ruling BJP, C R Paatil may have compelled him to step down.

Speaking to the reporters after his resignation, Rupani said that he is ready to take up any responsibility which the party will bestow him with. "I sincerely thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving me this responsibility."

Rupani, who was supposed to end his term of office next year, had taken the oath on December, 2017.

The Gujarat CM becomes the fourth serving CM to have left the office in any BJP-ruled state. In July, BS Yediyurappa had also resigned as Karnataka CM.

This is a developing copy.

