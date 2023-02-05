Bank of India employee thrashed by customer over issue of loan in Nadiad | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Bank employee thrashed by customer in Nadiad district.

Gujarat: An employee of the Bank of India, Nadiad branch was thrashed by a customer over the issue of a bank loan on February 3. A case has been registered under SC-ST (Prevention of Atrocities Act) in Nadiad Town Police Station.

According to the video of the incident, a tall man is seen approaching towards an employee and started beating him brutally in front of other employees and customers present in the bank.

People rushed and tried to stop the customer who was thrashing the bank employee but he didn't stop.

