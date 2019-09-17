Modi supporter offers gold crown at Varanasi temple on PM's b'day

Image Source : ANI Modi supporter offers gold crown at Varanasi temple on PM's birthday

A staunch supporter of Narendra Modi has offered a gold crown weighing 1.25 kg to the Sankat Mochan Hanuman Temple here to mark the Prime Minister's 69th birthday.

Arvind Singh made the offering on Monday night on the eve of Modi's birthday.

Singh told reporters that he had pledged to make the offering if Modi was re-elected from his Varanasi parliamentary constituency for a second consecutive term.

"Modi is the one who is building the nation in a manner that was not done previously. I, therefore, decided to offer the gold crown to Lord Hanuman so that Modi's and the nation's future can also shine like gold. It is a gift to the Lord form the people of Varanasi."

Varanasi is celebrating the Prime Minister's birthday by lighting lamps and distributing sweets and fruits to the poor.

Modi is celebrating the day in Ahmadabad. The BJP has marked the occasion by observing a 'Seva Saptah' (week of service) during which various social initiatives will be launched.

ALSO READ | BJP rules out 'imposing' Hindi in Karnataka amid protests

ALSO READ | Muslim nations ask Pak to engage in backdoor diplomacy with India

ALSO READ | Maharashtra activist who attacked new Motor Vehicle Act quits BJP