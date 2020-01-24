GoAir's Bengaluru-Phuket flight does mid-air turn back due to 'technical glitch'

GoAir said on Friday that its Bengaluru-Phuket flight made a precautionary turn back and returned to Bengaluru after the plane faced a mid-air "technical glitch". "GoAir flight G8 041 from Bengaluru to Phuket with 173 passengers on board did a precautionary air turn back in the interest of safety due to a technical glitch. After turn back, the flight landed safely at the Bengaluru airport," the airline's spokesperson said.

"The aircraft has since been changed and departed with the passengers for its destination at 1044 hours. GoAir regrets the inconvenience caused to its passengers," the spokesperson added.

