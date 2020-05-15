First 'Shramik' special train from Ghaziabad leaves for Bihar carrying 1,420 migrant workers

Image Source : PTI First 'Shramik' special train from Ghaziabad leaves for Bihar (Representative Image)

The first 'Shramik' special train from Ghaziabad left for Bihar's Muzaffarpur on Friday with 1,420 stranded migrant workers onboard, officials said. The special train with a total of 22 coaches left around 9 pm from Ghaziabad old railway station. Additional District Magistrate (Executive) Santosh Kumar Vaish told PTI that all the 1,420 passengers had applied on the state government's Jansunvai portal. Messages regarding confirmation of the passenger tickets were sent to the migrant workers on their mobile phones, he said.

Earlier, all the passengers had gathered at the Ramlila Ground in Ghantaghar area of the city several hours before departure. A medical checkup of all the migrant labourers was conducted while the tickets and food packets for their onward journey were provided free of cost.

The train had arrived from Delhi around noon and was sanitised at the station. Two coaches out of the 22 were reserved for guards and other railway staff while each coach is carrying 71 passengers onboard.

All the roads leading towards Bazariya Market in the city enroute to the railway station were closed to ensure no other person apart from the passengers entered the station. Only one station gate was opened for entry.

After checking the tickets, passengers were allowed to enter the railway platform. Circle marks were made to maintain social distancing norms.

Senior Superintendent of Police Kalanidhi Naithani told PTI that a sizable police force was deputed to maintain law order while Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Protection Force (RPF) also assisted civil police in the arrangements.

