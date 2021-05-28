Image Source : AP FILE/REPRESENTATIONAL) Germany to vaccinate children over 12 against Covid from June 7

Chancellor Angela Merkel has said that Germany will start vaccination children over the age of 12 against Covid-19 from June 7. She, however, said that vaccination will not be made compulsory.

"Children and young people aged 12 and over will have the chance to book a vaccine appointment from June 7," she said after talks with Germany's regional leaders.

Those willing will be given their first of two shots by the end of August. The vaccination programme will have no bearing on whether children can attend school or go on holiday, according to media reports.

"The main message to parents is: there will be no compulsory vaccinations," she added.

The European Medicines Agency is expected to approve the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine for children. The vaccine is already authorised in the EU for those above 16. The agency is likely to grant nod for inoculation to children between 12 and 15.

Pfizer has claimed that its Covid vaccine is highly effective against the virus and suitable for everyone aged 12 years or above.

Notably, inoculating children is seen as a major step towards achieving herd immunity in the fight against the pandemic. Canada and the United States have already started vaccinating over-12s.

