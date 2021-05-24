Image Source : PTI/FILE IMAGE No indication that children will be severely affected in third wave of COVID: Govt

The government on Monday said that there was no indication that children will be severely affected in third wave of COVID-19. The statement comes even as experts have warned that there could be a very high risk for children in the next wave.

"It has been said that children will be infected the most in the third wave but Pediatrics Association has said that this is not based on facts. It might not impact children so people should not fear," Dr. Guleria said at a presser of the Health Ministry on Monday.

Recently, the country's apex child rights body said the Centre and states should ramp up their preparations to protect children and neonatals.

In a letter to health secretaries of states and union territories, the chairperson said keeping in view the high risk involved for infants and children in the projected third wave, the NCPCR has developed a format to collect information on functioning of neonatal intensive care units (NICUs), paediatric intensive care units (PICUs) and special newborn care units (SICUs). The chairperson also asked the health ministry to apprise the commission, if additional protocols or guidelines have been developed by the ICMR for prevention and clinical management of children.

Meanwhile, Dr. Guleria informed that people with low immunity are getting infected with mucormycosis, Candida & asporogenous infections. "These fungi are mainly found in sinuses, nose, bone around eyes and can enter brain. Occasionally found in lungs (pulmonary mucormycosis) or in gastrointestinal tract," he said.

"There are few symptoms that are seen post COVID. If the symptoms are seen for 4-12 weeks, it is called ongoing symptomatic COVID or post-acute COVID syndrome. If symptoms are seen for more than 12 weeks, it is called post-COVID syndrome," Dr. Guleria noted.

It is expected that Bharat Biotech may commence paediatric trials of its Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin from June. The vaccine maker has already received permission to carry out trials on children aged 2-18 years.

