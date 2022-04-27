Gardens Galleria murder: Autopsy report reveals head injury, ruptured spleen; 16 detained so far

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV/SCREENGRAB Man killed in brawl at Noida's Gardens Galleria Mall

Highlights A 30-year-old private firm executive was killed at a Noida based mall following a brawl

Details revealed he had got into a fight with the staff over the bill

He was taken to a hospital where he was declared dead

The postmortem report of a 30-year-old private firm executive, who was killed after a brawl at a restro-bar in a Noida mall, revealed he died of head injuries and spleen rupture, police officials said on Wednesday. The deceased was identified as Brijesh Rai, who had gone for a party with his colleagues to the Lost Lemons restro-bar in the Gardens Galleria Mall on Monday evening.

At the venue, Brijesh indulged in a fight with the local staff over the bill, officials said.

The bill stood around Rs 7,400 with Rai and his colleagues objecting to being charged some additional amount for the services, leading to an argument that soon escalated into a fistfight, they said.

"The post mortem report showed Rai's cause of death as head injury, spleen rupture and liquid in the stomach," a police officer said, citing the autopsy findings.

Meanwhile, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Ranvijay Singh said an FIR has been lodged in the case at the local Sector 39 police station. A total of 16 people were detained in the case till late Tuesday.

The restro-bar has already been sealed in order to prevent any tampering with the evidence, the officer said, adding the police are thoroughly analysing CCTV footage gathered from the spot.

Meanwhile, a video surfaced on social media purportedly showing Rai's wife Pooja reprimanding her husband's colleagues and asking them to leave the hospital where the body was taken.

In the video, she also questioned the colleagues what was the need for them to get into a fight over a bill and what kind of "friends" they were to have landed Rai in trouble.

"Frankly, I was always against friends like you all. Friends who get sloshed and lose consciousness. Today the same friends have got him killed and now you show like you are family. Families are not like this, neither are friends like this," she told the colleagues.

Rai lived in Sector 76 of Noida with his wife, a school teacher, and two children aged five and three.

Further investigation into the case is underway, according to the police.

(With inputs from PTI)

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Man held for unnatural sex with cow in Lucknow

Latest India News