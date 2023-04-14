Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's close associate Prince Tewatia killed in Delhi's Tihar Jail

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Gang war in Delhi's Tihar Jail

New Delhi: A close associate of dreaded gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, Prince Tewatia, was allegedly murdered in a gang war inside Tihar Jail on Friday evening, according to officials. Reportedly, Tewatia was stabbed with a knife by members of the rival gang.

Prince Tewatia (30) was lodged in central jail number 3 and he was reportedly killed in a gangwar in his cell. A total of four inmates were injured in the alleged gang war. The injured were taken to Deen Dayal government hospital where Tewatia was declared dead.

Gang war in Delhi's Tihar Jail

According to the jail officials, at around 5.30 pm today, Prince Tewatia had a dispute with another inmate, Attatur Rehman, who is from a rival gang. "Tewatia attacked the other inmate with an improvised weapon and members of both the gangs joined the fight that left four people injured. Three of them are stated to be stable while Tewatia was taken to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital where he was declared dead," the official said. The official said a case was registered and chief judicial magistrate inquiry has been initiated in the matter.

Who is Prince Tewatia

According to officials, Tewatia was previously involved in 16 criminal cases, including murder and attempt to murder. In December 2022, Tewatia was arrested by the Crime Branch of Delhi Police for his involvement in a case of carjacking in the national capital. He was arrested for the first time in 2010 in a murder case, they said.

Also Read: Salman Khan threat case: Who is gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and his connection with Moosewala

Also Read: Salman Khan receives death threat on e-mail from Lawrence Bishnoi; FIR registered

Latest India News