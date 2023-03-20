Who is Lawrence Bishnoi, gangster who threatened Salman Khan? What's his connection with Moosewala

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO, PTI Lawrence Bishnoi being produced at the Patiala House Court in New Delhi in 2022.

Lawrence Bishnoi is a dreaded gangster who has dozens of cases registered against him. The criminal who has been involved in crimes like murder, extortion has once again threatened Bollywood actor Salman Khan.

The jailed gangster along with other criminals is now under the radar after a threat letter was sent to Salman Khan’s manager Jody Patel’s email.

According to reports, this is Lawrence Bishnoi’s second threat to Salman Khan.

Earlier in 2022, a threat letter to Salman Khan read, “Moosewala jaisa kar doonga (You will suffer the same fate as Moosewala).”

What’s Lawrence Bishnoi’s connection with Sidhu Moose Wala case?

Lawrence Bishnoi is the mastermind behind the killing of Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala.

The 28-year-old singer-politician was shot dead by some unidentified assailants in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29, a day after the Punjab government curtailed his security cover.

Several months back, the Delhi Police said that gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, currently in its custody, was the mastermind behind singer Sidhu Moosewala's murder, and that a close associate of the main shooter involved in the brutal killing in Punjab's Mansa last month had been arrested.

The police, however, did not divulge the details about the motive behind the killing of the popular singer and Congress leader and how Bishnoi conspired to execute the crime despite being lodged in the high-security Tihar Jail in the national capital.

Earlier, Lawrence had told investigators that his gang's members, including Canada-based Goldy Brar, hatched a conspiracy and killed Moosewala.

Lawrence had also alleged that Moosewala was involved in the killing of Akali Dal youth leader Vikramjit Singh, alias Vicky Middukhera, on August 7 last year which led to a "rivalry" between him and the Punjabi singer.

