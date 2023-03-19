Salman Khan receives death threat on e-mail from Lawrence Bishnoi; FIR registered

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SALMANKHAN Salman Khan receives death threat on e-mail

Salman Khan is once again under the radar of Lawrence Bishnoi (Indian gangster) who previously threatened to kill him. The actor has now received death threat on his manager Jordy Patel's email id. After the threat, actor's friend Prashant Gunjalkar filed a complaint against the threat. On Prashant's complaint, a case has been registered against Goldy Brar, Rohit Garg and Lawrence Bishnoi under sections 120 (B), 34 and 506 (2) of IPC.The threat pertains to a recent interview Bishnoi gave from Tihar jail, in which he stated that his life objective was to assassinate the actor.

The email sent from the ID of one Rohit Garg stated, “Goldy Bhai (Goldy Brar) ko BAAT krni hai Tere boss Salman se. Interview (Lawrence Bishnoi) dekh hi Liya Hoga usne shayad nhi dekha ho toh bol diyo dekh lega. Matter close krna hai to BAAT krva dio, face to face krna ho vo bta dio. Abi time rehte inform krdiya hai agli baar jhatka hi dekhne ko milega.”

The email claimed that Goldy Brar, (gangster and close associate of Bishnoi), wanted to speak with the actor. It refers to Bishnoi's interview in which the jailed gang leader made the death threat. The email added that if the actor wanted to close the dispute, he must speak to Brar "face to face".

Meanwhile, the actor has previously been threatened by the Bishnoi gang. A warning note was left at Bandra Bandstand in June last year, where the actor's father, Salim Khan would go for walks. The threatening letter stated that the actor would suffer the same fate as singer Siddhu Moosewala. For the unversed, the Bishnoi gang was engaged in the murder of Siddhu Moosewala.

For the uninitiated, the Bishnoi community considers blackbuck to be a sacred animal and has been outraged with the actor since he was involved to a scandal for allegedly killing a blackbuck in 1998.

Also read: Sonam Kapoor celebrates her first Mother’s day, husband Anand Ahuja shares heartwarming note; see pic

Also read: Allu Arjun blocks Varudu co-star Bhanushree Mehra on Twitter; actress calls out 'Bunny'

Latest Entertainment News