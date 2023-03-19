Allu Arjun blocks Varudu co-star Bhanushree Mehra on Twitter; actress calls out 'Bunny'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ALLUARJUN, IAM_BHANUSRI Allu Arjun blocks Varudu co-star Bhanushree Mehra

Allu Arjun and Bhanushree Mehra starred in the 2010 release Varudu. Helmed by Gunasekhar, the film also starred Suhasini Mani Ratnam, Ashish Vidyarthi and Arya in pivotal roles. The picture generated a lot of excitement among fans, yet it was a huge flop. Following the film, Bhanushree appeared in a few films but was unable to establish herself as a bankable actress, while his co-star Allu Arjun's popularity continued to rise, making him one of the most acclaimed actors in the country. Recently, Bhanushree took to her Twitter account and shared a tweet regarding Allu Arjun that shocked fans.

On Saturday, the Varudu actress disclosed on Twitter that Allu Arjun had blocked her. She shared a screenshot as well as a statement. Her tweet read, "If you ever feel like you're stuck in a rut, just remember that I acted in Varudu with Allu Arjun and STILL couldn't get any work. But I've learned to find humor in my struggles – especially now that Allu Arjun has blocked me on Twitter Go subscribe.(sic)"

Soon after, Bhanushree tweeted again, highlighting that she did not hold Allu Arjun accountable for her 'career setbacks' and that he had unblocked her. The actress wrote, "Great news, Allu Arjun has unblocked me! To clarify, I NEVER blamed him for my career setbacks. Instead, I've learned to find humor in my struggles and keep moving forward. Stay tuned for more laughs and good vibes! Thanks, Allu Arjun, for being a good sport. @alluarjun.(sic)"

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun was last seen in Pushpa. The pan-India film released in 2021 and garnered a lot of love. It emerged as a blockbuster. Bunny is currently working on the sequel to Pushpa. The film is currently in its production stage.

