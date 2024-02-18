Gangster Kala Dhanaula shot dead in police encounter in Punjab’s Barnala

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Notorious gangster Gurmeet Singh was killed in the encounter.

Barnala​: In a major breakthrough, the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) of Punjab Police on Sunday shot dead wanted gangster Gurmeet Singh alias Kala Dhanaula during an encounter in Barnala, said officials. Since the encounter of Dhanaula, police have been deployed at every nook and corner.

Giving details about the incident on X, Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav said the category ‘A’ gangster was neutralised at a farm house in Barnala’s Badbar.

The DGP further said the accused was a history-sheeter with over 60 heinous criminal cases registered against him.

Two policemen injured

The police said that an exchange of gunfire occurred between the Punjab Police's Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) team and the gangster. Shots were fired from the gangster's side during this exchange. In response, the police team retaliated with gunfire in self-defence. It was during this exchange that the gangster, Gurmeet Singh, sustained gunshot wounds and died. Additionally, in the encounter, an Inspector and a Sub-Inspector of the police team were injured. Both injured police personnel are currently receiving medical treatment.

(Report by Praveen Rishi from Barnala)

Also Read: Delhi: Gangster arrested in Rohini after shootout with police

Also Read: Punjab: Three associates of Canada, Pakistan-based terrorists arrested by anti-gangster task force