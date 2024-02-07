Punjab: Three associates of Canada and Pakistan-based terrorists arrested by anti-gangster task force

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Canada and Pakistan based terrorists associates arrested by anti-gangster task force in Punjab.

Punjab: Three associates of Canada-based Lakbir Landa and Pakistan-based Harwinder Rinda terrorists have been arrested by the anti-gangster task force in Punjab. The accused have been identified as Jobanjit Singh, Bikramjit Singh and Kulwinder Singh.

Jobanjit is wanted in UAPA, Arms Act, NDPS Act and IT Act offences and remained absconding for long. Two pistols and 10 live cartridges have also been recovered from the accused.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that the accused were carrying out criminal activities on the directions of their foreign handlers, Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav informed.

In another incident on Monday, two men who were involved in procuring arms illegally from several states, including Uttar Pradesh, were arrested in Punjab.

Two pistols and 20 cartridges were seized from Navjot Singh alias Mani Baba and Karan, Kapurthala Senior Superintendent of Police Vatsala Gupta told reporters.

Both were residents of Musakved and arrested from Mehtan bridge following a tip off, police said.

