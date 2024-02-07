Wednesday, February 07, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. India
  4. Punjab: Three associates of Canada and Pakistan-based terrorists arrested by anti-gangster task force

Punjab: Three associates of Canada and Pakistan-based terrorists arrested by anti-gangster task force

Police said the accused were planning criminal activities with the support of their handlers in Canada and Pakistan. Pistols and live cartridges have also been recovered from them.

Shashwat Bhandari Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari New Delhi Updated on: February 07, 2024 10:46 IST
Canada and Pakistan based terrorists associates arrested by
Image Source : INDIA TV Canada and Pakistan based terrorists associates arrested by anti-gangster task force in Punjab.

Punjab: Three associates of Canada-based Lakbir Landa and Pakistan-based Harwinder Rinda terrorists have been arrested by the anti-gangster task force in Punjab. The accused have been identified as Jobanjit Singh, Bikramjit Singh and Kulwinder Singh.

Jobanjit is wanted in UAPA, Arms Act, NDPS Act and IT Act offences and remained absconding for long. Two pistols and 10 live cartridges have also been recovered from the accused.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that the accused were carrying out criminal activities on the directions of their foreign handlers, Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav informed.

In another incident on Monday, two men who were involved in procuring arms illegally from several states, including Uttar Pradesh, were arrested in Punjab.

Two pistols and 20 cartridges were seized from Navjot Singh alias Mani Baba and Karan, Kapurthala Senior Superintendent of Police Vatsala Gupta told reporters.

Both were residents of Musakved and arrested from Mehtan bridge following a tip off, police said.

More to follow...

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related India News

Latest News