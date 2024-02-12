Monday, February 12, 2024
     
Delhi: Gangster arrested in Rohini after shootout with police

According to the police, they had received information about the gangster arriving in Khera Khurd village and on this, they laid a trap to nab him.

Raju Kumar Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 New Delhi Updated on: February 12, 2024 7:29 IST
The gangster was nabbed by the police
Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL PIC The gangster was nabbed by the police

A member of the Kala Jathedi and Priyavart gang was arrested following a shootout in Rohini area, police said on Sunday.

Police have nabbed a member of the Kala Jathedi and Priyavart gang following a shootout in Khera Khurd village in Rohini area, the official said.

Ajay Joon (33) is a gangster with more than 15 cases of murder, attempt to murder, abduction and extortion registered against him in Delhi and Haryana, he added.

Additional Commissioner of Police (crime) Sanjay Bhatia said the police received information that Joon will reach Khera Khurd village. 

"We received information that Joon will reach Khera Khurd village so a trap was laid. We saw Joon on a motorcycle and he was signalled to stop. In an effort to flee, he opened fire on the police raiding party," said Bhatia.

Total nine rounds -- five by the accused and four by the police team were fired and eventually, the team overpowered him, Bhatia said.

(With PTI inputs)

Also read: Texas: Woman accompanied by five-year-old boy opens fires at church killed, two injured

