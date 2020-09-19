Image Source : PTI Four members of family found dead in their house in Rajasthan (Representational image)

Bodies of four members of a family were found hanging at their house in Rajasthan's Jamdoli area on Saturday, police said. Police suspect that it is a case of death by suicide.

The deceased were identified as Yashwant Soni, Mamta Soni and their children Bharat and Ajit.

The incident came to light when Yashwant Soni's brother went to their house. A preliminary investigation revealed that the family members were under stress for a long time because of a financial dispute, police said.

The bodies were being shifted to a hospital and the matter was being probed, they added.

