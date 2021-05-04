4 held in Lucknow for black marketing of oxygen cylinders

Tuesday, May 04, 2021
     
Acting on a tip off, police arrested the accused, Vishnu and Vikas, for illegal trading of cylinders at their agency- Balaji Jeevan Dayani- n Kalyanpur locality in the Gudamba area.

PTI PTI
Lucknow Published on: May 04, 2021 16:43 IST
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL.

4 held for black marketing of oxygen cylinders in Lucknow.

Four persons were arrested in Lucknow on Tuesday for their alleged involvement in black marketing of oxygen cylinders in two separate cases, police said.

Acting on a tip off, police arrested the accused, Vishnu and Vikas, for illegal trading of cylinders at their agency- Balaji Jeevan Dayani- n Kalyanpur locality in the Gudamba area, Police Commissioner DK Thakur told PTI.

Police recovered 87 empty oxygen cylinders and Rs 1 lakh from their possession, the officer said, adding the accused have confessed to the crime.

In the second case, two men-Ikram Ali and Ayush Shukla-were arrested from Gomti Nagar area and 10 filled jumbo oxygen cylinders and eight empty cylinders were seized.

