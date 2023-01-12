Former JD-U president Sharad Yadav dies at 75; condolences pour in | LIVE UPDATE

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Sharad Yadav dies

Former JD-U president Sharad Yadav dies at 75 at Gurugram hospital on Thurdsay night. His daughter confirmed the news through a Facebook post.

From PM Modi to other top political leaders condeled his death. "Pained by the passing away of Shri Sharad Yadav Ji. In his long years in public life, he distinguished himself as MP and Minister. He was greatly inspired by Dr. Lohia’s ideals. I will always cherish our interactions. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti.," he tweeted.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav expressed his grief by saying he was saddened by the news of the untimely demise of Mandal Messiah, senior leader of RJD, great socialist leader and his guardian respected Sharad Yadav ji.

He will remain alive in our hearts, said RJD leader Misa Bharati.

His last big political action

In March 2022, former Union minister Yadav merged his party Loktantrik Janata Dal with Rashtriya Janata Dal, pitching for unity in opposition ranks to take on the BJP.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav welcomed the veteran leader, who had fought some of the keenest Lok Sabha poll battles against his father Lalu Prasad Yadav in the 1990s, into his party's fold, saying that it is a message for the anti-BJP parties to unite to take on the ruling dispensation.

Image Source : PTI/FILESharad Yadav remained politically dormant due to his health issue in the last couple of years

Health issues reduced his political activity

Sharad Yadav (75) had been keeping low after battling health issues for months, and the development is seen as an effort to rehabilitate his colleagues and other associates as his party LJD could never become a serious force after being launched following his separation with JD(U) leader and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

He had contested the 2019 Lok Sabha election on the RJD ticket while his daughter had fought the 2020 Bihar assembly poll as a nominee of the Congress, then an RJD ally.

The merger had marked his coming together with Lalu Prasad Yadav after more than three decades. Lalu Prasad Yadav had quit Janata Dal in 1997 to form his party over differences with its leadership as the probe against fodder scam, in which he was a main accused, gathered pace. Sharad Yadav was then seen as his rival within the Janata Dal, and he later joined hands with Nitish Kumar to end RJD's 15-year reign in Bihar in 2005.

Sharad Yadav was, however, also seen as a key votary for the JD(U) -RJD alliance in the 2015 assembly polls in Bihar against the BJP, and he later parted ways with Kumar over his decision to ally with the BJP again.

