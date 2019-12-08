Image Source : ANI Fire breaks out in factory in Gurugram; fire-fighting operation underway

A Fire broke out in a factory in Sector-8 in Gurugram's Manesar on Sunday. Around six fire tenders have reached the spot. Fire-fighting operation is underway.

Earlier today, 43 people have died and over 50 rushed to hospital as major fire broke out in Delhi's Filmistan at Rani Jhansi Road.

A special emergency team has been created in the LNJP hospital to take care of the patients being brought in by the ambulances. The police sources have told us that the death toll could rise in the coming hours.

A call about the fire was received at 5:22 AM following which 30 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. No one is being allowed to go inside the area as the rescue operation has been going on for four hours.

(With inputs from ANI)

