Applying for H-1B Visa to US? Make sure you tell your employer this

Image Source : FILE H-1B visa is the most sought after visa by Indians travelling to the US

H-1B visas to United States of America (USA) are widely used by Indians for their stay in the US. The visa is especially sought after by professionals in IT sector. As H-1B visas have a quota and number of applicants exceeds the number, there is high competition of sorts to acquire the visa. Applicants are often told to be perfect with their paperwork as a mistake in documentation may result in the visa getting denied. It becomes easier for a candidate to get a visa if the company that employs the candidate sponsors him/her.

United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has made some changes in the application process. The changes will come into effect for the filing season 2020-21. Those wish to start working in the US October 2020 onwards should take note of these changes.

Now the companies sponsoring the employee will have to register for the visa lottery electronically. During this process, only basic details of the company and the employee will be necessary.

This will streamline the pre-lottery process. Earlier, the companies were required to submit exhaustive documentation just to register for the visa lottery. But now such a process will not be required at the first step.

In step 2, the lottery system will select the candidates who may get visa after further procedure.

According to the new system, the company will have to furnish exhaustive documentation at this step.

H-1B visas are one of the most sought after visas by Indians. In 2018, 1.25 lakh or about 70% of the visas issued were H-1B visas.