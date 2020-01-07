FIR against JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh, 19 others after complaint by JNU administration

JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh

Two days after JNU violence, the Delhi Police has filed an FIR against JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh and 19 others for allegedly blocking University's main server room, attacking security guards a day before (January 4) brutal rampage by masked goons was witnessed in the campus. The FIR has been filed after a case was registered by the JNU administration.

On January 5, more than 100 masked goons with lathis, rods brutally attacked students, teachers inside the campus. Many of those who were injured in the violence were taken to AIIMS trauma centre and discharged later.

JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh was also injured in the campus violence and received injuries on head and hand.

The Delhi Police on Monday registered a single FIR with multiple complaints and initiated a probe. However, no arrests have been made.

Meanwhile, a blame game between ABVP and Leftist students is still on as both are accusing each other for campus violence.

Ghosh, who was admitted to a hospital after sustaining injuries in the attack, demanded the resignation of Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar, saying he had not bothered to meet or check upon the injured students and professors.

She claimed that the university security staff had colluded with the vandals during the attack and added that some RSS-affiliated professors had been promoting violence for the past four-five days.

Ghosh, who was discharged on Monday, attended a press conference convened by the students' union amid cries of 'Lal Salaam' and 'Red Salute'. "It was an organised attack. They were singling out people and attacking," she told reporters.

"There is a clear nexus between the JNU security (staff) and vandals. They did not intervene to stop violence."

She said they will fight back and will not be scared after the attack and they will continue the struggle against the hostel fee hike. Ghosh said the JNUSU has called for a strike of universities across the country on January 8.

ALSO READ: JNU violence: Mumbai protesters shifted from Gateway of India; no arrests in Delhi yet

ALSO READ: JNU row: After brutal violence on students, eerie silence and uncertainty haunts campus