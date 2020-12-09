Wednesday, December 09, 2020
     
Farmers reject govt's proposals over farm laws, warn to intensify agitation

President of Krantikari Kisan Union Darshan Pal in a press conference on Wednesday rejected the government's proposals on farm laws as farmers continue to remain firm on their demands of repealing the new farm laws. More to follow.

New Delhi Updated on: December 09, 2020 17:22 IST
Farmers remain adamant on their demand of repealing new farm laws.

President of Krantikari Kisan Union Darshan Pal on Wednesday rejected the government's proposals on farm laws as they continue to remain firm on their demands of repealing the new farm laws. Addressing a presser, Darshan Pal while representing farmers further warned the Centre of intensifying their agitation by blocking other major highways, entry points towards the national capital.

Speaking at the presser, farmers said, "We will block Delhi-Jaipur highway by December 12 and while a pan-India agitation will be launched on December 14."

