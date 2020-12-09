Image Source : PTI BJP's win in Rajasthan local polls shows trust of poor, farmers in PM Modi: J P Nadda

BJP president JP Nadda on Wednesday said that his party's victory in the panchayat, zila parishad polls in Rajasthan symbolises the trust the poor, farmers and labourers have in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. Taking to his twitter handle, Nadda expressed his thanks to women, farmers and other rural voters in the Congress-ruled state for putting "faith" in the BJP.

राजस्थान में पंचायती राज और जिला परिषद चुनावों में प्रदेश के ग्रामीण क्षेत्र की जनता, किसानों व महिलाओं ने भाजपा में जो विश्वास प्रकट किया है, इसके लिए मैं उनका आभार व्यक्त करता हूं। यह जीत गांव, गरीब, किसान और मजदूर के प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी में विश्वास का प्रतीक है। — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) December 9, 2020

Out of the 4,371 Panchayat Samiti seats, the BJP had already bagged 1,835 of them while the Congress managed to win 1,718 seats.

Similarly, out of the 636 seats of the Zila Parishad, the BJP cornered 266 seats leaving 204 for the Congress.

The elections were held in 21 districts and 59 panchayat samities of Ajmer, Banswara, Barmer, Bhilwara, Bikaner, Bundi, Chittorgarh, Churu, Dungarpur, Hanumangarh, Jaisalmer, Jalore, Jhalawar, Jhunjhunu, Nagaur, Pali, Pratapgarh, Rajsamand, Sikar, Tonk and Udaipur.

The outcome has come as a shot in the arm for the BJP at a time when its government at the Centre is facing farmer protests against the recent agri reforms enacted by it.

ALSO READ | Rajasthan Panchayat Samiti, Zila Parishad poll results

(With PTI inputs)

Latest India News