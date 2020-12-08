Image Source : FILE Rajasthan Panchayat Samiti, Zila Parishad poll results: BJP wins 1,833 constituencies, Congress 1713

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has won as many as 1,833 constituencies in Rajasthan Panchayat Samiti and Zila Parishad elections, the state election commission said today. The Congress party grabbed about 1,713 constituencies in the polls.

The voting to elect a number of 636 Zila Parishad members and 4,371 Panchayat Samiti members was held in four phases in 21 districts of Ajmer, Banswara, Barmer, Bhilwara, Bikaner, Bundi, Chittorgarh, Churu, Dungarpur, Hanumangarh, Jaisalmer, Jalore, Jhalawar, Jhunjhunu, Nagaur, Pali, Pratapgarh, Rajsamand, Sikar, Tonk, and Udaipur. The result has decided the fate of 1,778 candidates in the Zila Parishad elections and 12,663 candidates in the Panchayat Samiti elections.

The polling was held on November 23 and 27, and December 1 and 5.

