Government to send fresh proposals day after Amit Shah's talks with farmer leaders make no headway

A day after Union Home minister Amit Shah's meeting with farmer leaders failed to break the logjam, the government will send fresh proposals to the farmers over the three agriculture laws that are at the heart of agitation. The farmers' leaders have called a meeting on Wednesday afternoon to discuss whether to consider the government's proposal.

Earlier on Tuesday night, Amit Shah met farmer leaders at the PUSA institute. According to a PTI report, Shah offered to amend the three laws. But the farmer leaders rejected the government's offer, saying they will settle for nothing less than the scrapping. Shah's efforts were aimed at ending the protests on Delhi's various borders by thousands of farmers, especially from Punjab and Haryana. Today is the 14th day of the stir.

The meeting was attended by a select group of 13 farmer leaders. Shah who was accompanied by Union ministers Narendra Singh Tomar, Piyush Goyal, and Som Parkash, requested farmer leaders to end the agitation and said the government will send proposals in writing.

"The meeting was positive. The government will give a proposal to farmer leaders which will be discussed. We want the withdrawal of the three farm bills but government wants amendments in the bills," Rakesh Tikait, spokesperson, Bhartiya Kisan Union, told ANI after meeting with Shah.

"The Central government will send us a note on our demands tomorrow. There won't be any meeting between the Union government and farmer leaders tomorrow," farmer leader Darshan Pal of AIKSCC, who attended the meeting with Shah, said.

According to a PTI report, a few leaders who attended the meeting favoured necessary amendments and assurances on the MSP and the mandi system rather than a complete repeal of the laws.

Earlier on Saturday, the fifth round of talks between the government and farmers failed to break the logjam. The two sides agreed to meet again on December 9 to take forward the discussions. However, today's meeting is unlikely to take place as the government last night said that it will send fresh proposals to farmers to consider.

