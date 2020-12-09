Delhi continues to reel under traffic woes due to farmers' agitation. Check routes to avoid

Image Source : PTI Delhi continues to reel under traffic woes due to farmers' agitation

With the ongoing farmers' agitation against the three newly enacted farm laws entering the 14th day, traffic near the borders of the national capital remained affected as several borders between Delhi and neighbouring states remained closed for commuters. The sixth round of talks which was scheduled for today was cancelled after a small delegation of farmers met the Union Ministers Amit Shah, Narendra Singh Tomar, and Piyush Goyal on Tuesday.

Here are the latest traffic updates

Singhu, Auchandi, Piao Maniyari, Mangesh borders are closed

NH-44 is closed on both sides. Commuters are advised to take alternate routes via Lampur, Safiabad, Saboli, NH8/Bhopra/Apsara borders/Peripheral expressway

Available open borders to Haryana are Daurala, Kapashera, Badusarai, Rajokri NH8, Bijwasan/Bajghera, Palam Vihar and Dundahera borders

Tikri, Jharoda, Dhansa borders are closed for traffic movement. Jhatikara border is open only for two-wheelers and pedestrian movement

Latest India News