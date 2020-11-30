In Delhi for 'decisive battle', farmers refuse to budge, say agitation will continue until demands met

Image Source : PTI New Delhi: Farmers gathered at the Singhu border during their ongoing Delhi Chalo protest against Centres new farm laws, in New Delhi, Monday, Nov 30, 2020.

Refusing to budge, farmers protesting against the Centre's new agricultural reforms at Delhi border points on Monday said they were in the national capital for a "decisive battle" and that the agitation will continue until their demands are met. Thousands of protesters are spending cold nights at the Singhu and Tikri border points for five days now.

A representative of protesting farmers said that they want Prime Minister Narendra Modi to listen to their "mann ki baat". "Our demands are non-negotiable," he said. The representative went on to say that the ruling party "will have to pay a heavy price" if it does not heed to their concerns.

"We have come here to fight a decisive battle." he said.

Farmer leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni said around 31 cases have been registered against protesters, so far, to "suppress" their agitation. He said that farmers will continue their agitation until their demands are met.

Earlier on Saturday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had appealed to the farmers to shift to the Burari ground and promised to hold discussions with them as soon as they move to the designated place. However, a meeting of over 30 farmer groups on Sunday rejected Shah's offer for talks before the scheduled date of December 3 and demanded an unconditional dialogue. The representatives said that Shah's condition was an "insult" to the farmers. They said Burari ground was not a park but an "open jail".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday tore into the opposition over the protests against the agri-marketing laws and said those who have a history of deceit were playing tricks again on farmers.

During his address, Modi strongly defended the farm laws which deregulate the sale of crops but have also triggered apprehensions that the minimum support price (MSP) system is being dismantled. He reiterated that farmers who wanted to follow the old system of trading – referring to the ‘mandis’ where they can get the MSP – are still free to do so. But the three laws gave them new options to sell for more, he said. Modi said whenever new laws are enacted questions are bound to be asked.

Meanwhile, farmers were seen lighting candles on the occasion of birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev at the Singhu border today, during their ongoing Delhi Chalo protest.

Image Source : PTI New Delhi: Farmers light candles on the occasion of birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev at the Singhu border, during their ongoing Delhi Chalo protest against Centres new farm laws, in New Delhi, Monday, Nov 30, 2020.

