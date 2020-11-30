Image Source : INDIA TV PM Modi reaches out to protesting farmers, cautions them against falling prey to 'propaganda'

Amid a raging stir spearheaded by farmers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday sought to dispel "rumours" and clarified that the new agricultural reforms offer farmers fresh options and legal protection. In a bid to reach out to the protesting farmers, Modi, who was speaking at an event in Varanasi, cautioned them against falling prey to any "propaganda".

"There is a new trend now, earlier decisions of government were opposed, now rumours have become basis for opposition. Propaganda is spread that although decision is right, it can lead to other consequences, about things that haven't happened or will never happen. Same is with farm laws," Modi said.

The prime minister said that the new agricultural laws have been brought in for benefit of the farmers. We will see and experience benefits of these new laws in the coming days. New agricultural reforms have given farmers new options and legal protection, Modi said.

"Farmers are being empowered by giving them options for a bigger market. Reforms are being done in the interest of farmers, which will give them more options. Shouldn't a farmer get freedom to sell his produce directly to those who give them better prices and facilities," he said Monday.

Criticising the previous governments, Modi said loan waiver packages used to be announced earlier but the benefits of the schemes never used to reach the farmers. "The promise of giving 1.5 times more MSP to farmers as per Swaminathan Commission was fulfilled. This promise was not only fulfilled on paper, but has reached the bank account of the farmers," he said.

