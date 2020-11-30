BJP alleges Khalistani agenda behind farmers' protests, says Kejriwal 'notified new farm laws in November'

Image Source : PTI BJP alleges Khalistani, Maoists agenda behind farmer protests, blames Kejriwal of seeking to burn Delhi

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday alleged that the Khalistanis and the Maoists have stepped in to propagate under the garb of the farmers’ protests and accused Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of seeing this as an "opportunity to burn down delhi." Taking to Twitter, BJP IT cell in-charge Amit Malviya said, "Arvind Kejriwal led Delhi government has already notified the new Farm Laws on 23Nov20 and had started implementing them. But now that the Khalistanis and Maoists have stepped in to oppose, he sees an opportunity to burn down Delhi." "It was never about farmers. Just politics," he added.

Arvind Kejriwal led Delhi government has already notified the new Farm Laws on 23Nov20 and had started implementing them.



But now that the Khalistanis and Maoists have stepped in to oppose, he sees an opportunity to burn down Delhi.



It was never about farmers. Just politics...

The ongoing protests by thousands of farmers against the Centre's new farm laws entered the fifth day on Monday, with the protestors threatening to block all five entry points to the national capital. They have rejected Home Minister Amit Shah's 'conditional offer' for talks that hinged on venue change and refused to move to the designated site of the protest in Burari's Nirankari ground. The farmers, who had reached Nirankarai Samagam Ground in Burari on Saturday, continued their protest there.

Meanwhile, Traffic continued to be disrupted in the city due to the protests. Taking to twitter, the Delhi Traffic Police on Monday alerted commuters to take an alternate route since Singhu and Tikri borders continued to remain closed."Singhu Border is still closed from both sides. Please take alternate route.Traffic has been diverted from Mukarba Chowk & GTK road.Traffic is very very heavy. Please avoid outer ring road from signature bridge to Rohini & vice versa, GTK road, NH 44 & Singhu borders," it tweeted.

Singhu Border is still closed from both sides. Please take alternate route.Traffic has been diverted from Mukarba Chowk & GTK road.Traffic is very very heavy. Please avoid outer ring road from signature bridge to Rohini & Vice versa, GTK road, NH 44 & Singhu borders

Over the last five days, thousands of farmers, braving water cannons, tear gas and barricades of the Haryana police, have reached the borders of Delhi. While some of them have managed to enter the city, the rest are sitting at the border areas, saying they are ready to do what it takes to see the end of the three farm laws passed by parliament earlier this year.

