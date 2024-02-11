Delhi Traffic Police issues advisory ahead of proposed farmers' protest | Check details

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Security personnel deployed at Ghazipur border in view of farmers' 'Delhi Chalo March'

Delhi Chalo March: In view of the proposed farmers' ''Delhi Chalo March'' on February 13, Delhi Traffic Police have issued a traffic advisory. Police have advised vehicle owners to follow the advisory.

Several farmer associations, primarily from Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Punjab, have announced a march scheduled for February 13 to press for a law ensuring Minimum Support Price (MSP) for their agricultural produce.

Ahead of the Delhi Chalo agitation, prohibitory orders have been enforced in multiple areas in Delhi-NCR, and thousands of police officers have been stationed along Delhi's borders with neighbouring states. The perimeters have been fortified with concrete blocks, road spike barriers, and barbed wire as precautionary measures.

Delhi Police traffic advisory

As per the advisory, traffic restrictions and diversions will be imposed from Monday for commercial vehicles.

According to the police, there will be diversions around the Singhu Border (Delhi-Haryana). "Traffic restrictions and diversions will be imposed at Singhu Border from February 12 for commercial vehicles and from February 13 for all types of vehicles," the advisory said.

Interstate buses: The buses intending to go towards Sonipat, Panipat, Karnal etc. via NH-44 will take ISBT to Majnu Ka Tilla to Signature Bridge to Khajuri Chowk to Loni Border to KMP via Khekra.

The buses intending to go towards Sonipat, Panipat, Karnal etc. via NH-44 will take ISBT to Majnu Ka Tilla to Signature Bridge to Khajuri Chowk to Loni Border to KMP via Khekra. Heavy Goods Vehicles (HGVs): The vehicles intending to go towards Sonipat, Panipat, Karnal etc. via NH-44 are suggested to take exit no. 2 on NH-44 (DSIIDC) intersection to Harish Chander Hospital crossing to Bawana road crossing to Bawana Chowk to Bawana-Auchandi Road reaching Auchandi Border to KMP via Saidpur chowki. "The HGVs intending to go towards Bahadurgarh, Rohtak, etc. are suggested to take Outer Ring Road from Mukarba Chowk to Madhuban Chowk to Bhagwan Mahavir Road to Rithala to Pansali Chowk to Helipad to UER-II to Kanjhawala Road-Karala T-Point-Kanjhawala Chowk to Jaunti Village to Jaunti Border/Nizampur Border and enter in Haryana village Bamnoli and may go further go via Nahra-Nahari road to Bahadurgarh road," it read.

The vehicles intending to go towards Sonipat, Panipat, Karnal etc. via NH-44 are suggested to take exit no. 2 on NH-44 (DSIIDC) intersection to Harish Chander Hospital crossing to Bawana road crossing to Bawana Chowk to Bawana-Auchandi Road reaching Auchandi Border to KMP via Saidpur chowki. "The HGVs intending to go towards Bahadurgarh, Rohtak, etc. are suggested to take Outer Ring Road from Mukarba Chowk to Madhuban Chowk to Bhagwan Mahavir Road to Rithala to Pansali Chowk to Helipad to UER-II to Kanjhawala Road-Karala T-Point-Kanjhawala Chowk to Jaunti Village to Jaunti Border/Nizampur Border and enter in Haryana village Bamnoli and may go further go via Nahra-Nahari road to Bahadurgarh road," it read. Cars/LGVs: Restrictions will be in place for cars/LGVs intending to go towards Sonipat, Panipat, Karnal etc. via NH-44 and also for such vehicles intending to go towards Bahadurgarh, Rohtak etc.

Diversions around Gazipur Border (Delhi-UP)

Traffic going to Gaziabad from Delhi through Gazipur Border are advised to take

Pushta road in front of Akshardham temple

Patparganj road/Mother Dairy road

Chaudhary Charan Singh Marg ISBT Anand Vihar and exit from Maharajpur or Apsara border in UP Ghaziabad.

Traffic going to Haryana through NH-44 are advised to take Eastern Peripheral Expressway- Rai Cut (NH-44).

Diversions around Tikri Border (Delhi-Haryana)

Vehicles going towards Bahadurgarh, Rohtak etc. via Rohtak Road are advised to use Najafgarh Nangloi Road from Nangloi Chowk to enter Haryana via Najafgarh Jharoda Border.

Vehicles intending to go towards Bahadurgarh, Rohtak etc. via Rohtak Road may use the following routes:-

• Take Left Turn from PVC Red Light upto Jharoda Nala Crossing - take Right Turn upto Najafgarh Bahadurgarh Road reaching towards Bahadurgarh.

• Take Left Turn towards HiranKudna Village - Turn Right Dichaon Kalan HiranKudna Marg (5 KM) -Dichaon Kalan Village-Nangloi Stand-Turn Left Najafgarh Firni Road-Delhi Gate Stand- Turn Right Chhawla Stand- Turn Right Dhansa Stand-Bahadurgarh Stand Turn Left Najafgarh Bahadurgarh Road-Jharoda Village-Jharoda Border reaching towards Bahadurgarh (HR).

• Take Left Turn towards Nangloi Najafgarh Road (13 KM) Nangloi Stand-Turn Left Najafgarh Firni Road-Delhi Gate Stand-Turn Right Chhawla Stand- Turn Right Dhansa Stand- Turn Right Bahadurgarh Stand - Turn Left Najafgarh Bahadurgarh Road-Jharoda Village-Jharoda Border reaching towards Bahadurgarh (HR).

• Motorists (cars) coming from Punjabi Bagh to take Turn Left from Peeragarhi Chowk up to Najafgarh Road (8 KM) - Turn Right Uttam Nagar Chowk-Dwarka Mor-Tura Mandi-Najafgarh Firni Road Turn Left-Chhawla Stand-Turn Right Dhansa Stand-Turn Right Bahadurgarh Stand - Turn Left Najafgarh Bahadurgarh Road-Jharoda Village-Jharoda Border reaching towards Bahadurgarh (HR).

Section 144 imposed in Delhi-NCR

In view of the demonstration of farmers in many areas in the national capital and borders of Delhi, the Delhi Police imposed Section 144. The prohibitory order will remain in force from Sunday, February 11 to March 11. Protestors are not allowed to enter Delhi on tractors, trolleys, buses, trucks, commercial vehicles, horses etc.

"We have imposed Section 144 of the CrPC (prohibitory orders). Information has been received that some farmer organisations have given call to their supporters to gather/march to Delhi on February 13 for their demands of a law on MSP. No one will be allowed to breach law and order situation," Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey said in an order.

The order further said the farmers are likely to sit on the borders of Delhi till their demands are met. "Keeping in view, the kind of behaviour and adamant approach farmers showed during protests in the past, there is a possibility of mobilization/activities of farmers/supporters from their respective districts to Delhi along with tractor/trolleys/arms. Farmers will also come from Haryana, Punjab, UP, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, MP and other possible areas. And whereas, in order to avoid any untoward incident and to maintain law and order, a precautionary order of Section 144 is required to be issued to save the life and property in the area," read the order.

Delhi Police blocks roads, steps up security

The Delhi Police has heightened security measures at Singhu, Ghazipur, and Tikri borders by installing nails along with barricades to prevent vehicles carrying protesters from entering the city, officials reported on Sunday.

Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora conducted visits to various borders of Haryana-Delhi and Uttar Pradesh-Delhi with police officials to assess security arrangements. Over 5,000 security personnel have been deployed, and cranes and earthmovers carrying large containers are also in action.

Multiple security barricades have been set up at the borders to deter farmers from entering the national capital. Nails have been strategically placed on roads to puncture the tyres of vehicles if protesting farmers attempt to enter the city by vehicle, officials stated.

Several teams have been formed to maintain strict surveillance at bus stands, metro stations, railway stations, and roads to prevent farmers from entering the city using alternate modes of transportation.

Why are farmers protesting?

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha have announced that farm unions will march to Delhi on February 13 to press the Centre to accept several demands, including the enactment of a law to guarantee a minimum support price (MSP) for crops.

The 'Delhi Chalo March' organised by around 200 farmers' unions and a large number of farmers is expected to reach the national capital on February 13 from Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab.

