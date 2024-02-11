Farmers protest: Section 144 imposed in Panchkula, restrictions on processions and weapons

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Gurugram: Haryana Police personnel conduct a march near Rajiv Chowk as part of preparations for the farmers tractor rally in Gurugram.

Authorities in Panchkula have enforced Section 144, prohibiting the organisation of processions, demonstrations, and marches, both on foot and with vehicles, as well as the carrying of any weapons or implements such as sticks or rods. According to Panchkula's Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Sumer Singh Pratap, the decision to impose Section 144 aims to maintain public order and prevent potential unrest or violence in the region.

Restrictions detailed by Panchkula, DCP

As reported by ANI, citing Panchkula DCP Sumer Singh Pratap, “Section 144 has been imposed in Haryana's Panchkula. A ban was imposed on taking out processions, demonstrations, march pasts on foot or with tractor trolleys and other vehicles, and carrying any sticks, rods, or weapons."

Communication shutdown

In a further move, Haryana authorities have suspended mobile internet, bulk SMS, and dongle services in multiple districts until February 13, intensifying measures to maintain public order.

Farmer leaders' response



Leaders of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) Lakhowal in Ludhiana have announced their decision not to participate in the 'Delhi Chalo' protest on February 13. However, they vowed to oppose any mistreatment of farmers during the march.

Government talks with farmer representatives

As reported, the Centre has invited farmer representatives for discussions on their demands on February 12. Union ministers Piyush Goyal, Arjun Munda, and Nityanand Rai are scheduled to meet with representatives of Samyukta Kisan Morcha and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha in Chandigarh.

Precautionary measures by police

Police have advised travellers from Delhi to Chandigarh to use alternative routes, and at the Shambhu border, concrete barricades and other obstacles have been deployed to prevent protesters from advancing towards Delhi.

