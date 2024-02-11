'Delhi Chalo' call: 3 Union ministers to hold second-round talks with protesting farmer leaders on Feb 12

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Protesting farmers

The government intensified initiatives to pacify the ongoing farmers' protests called as 'Delhi Chalo' march. Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher on Saturday said the Centre has invited them for a meeting to discuss their demands on February 12.

The first meeting with the three Union ministers - Piyush Goyal, Arjun Munda and Nityanand Rai - was held on February 8 in which a detailed discussion was held with the leaders of farmer organisations.

He said three Union ministers will arrive in Chandigarh on February 12 to hold talks with a deputation of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha. The meeting will be held at the Mahatma Gandhi State Institute of Public Administration in Sector 26.

Pandher also shared the letter inviting them to hold the talks in Chandigarh.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, who coordinated with the farmer leaders for arranging the meeting, had also participated in it.

After the meeting, the farmer leaders had said the central ministers had assured them that they would hold a second round of the meeting soon.

The farmer leaders had said their proposed 'Delhi Chalo' march on February 13 still stood.

Mann though had said that the ministers and farmer leaders agreed on many things, including withdrawal of cases registered against farmers during the previous agitation against the now-repealed farm laws and strict punishment for fake seeds and chemicals.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha had announced 'Delhi Chalo' march by more than 200 farmers' unions on February 13 to press the Centre for accepting several demands.

Meanwhile, Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee general secretary Pandher condemned the Haryana government for its decision of suspending the mobile internet services and bulk SMS in seven districts.

He said that farmers were ready for the "historic" march to the national capital on February 13.



