Congress expels Pramod Krishnam for 'indiscipline, repeated statements against party', days after meet with PM

In view of the complaints of "indiscipline and repeated statements against the party", Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday (February 10) approved the proposal of the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee to expel Pramod Krishnam from the party for six years with immediate effect. The move comes days after Krishnam called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently to invite him to lay the foundation stone of Kalki Dham in Sambhal on February 19.

What led to his expulsion?

“I had the privilege of inviting the illustrious Prime Minister of India, Respected Shri @narendramodi Ji, to the foundation stone laying ceremony of the “Shri Kalki Dham” being organized on 19th February. Heartfelt gratitude and thanks to the Honourable Prime Minister for accepting this. @PMOIndia.” Krishnam had posted on X earlier.

After meeting the Prime Minister, Krishnam attacked Rahul Gandhi stating that he remains busy and "rarely" meets others.

"It took me 4-5 days to meet Prime Minister Modi...Rahul Gandhi remains busy... Perhaps he (Rahul Gandhi) feel that meeting him (PM Modi) is a waste of time...," he said.

Krishnam has been giving remarks in favour of 'Sanatan Dharma' and Ram Mandir in the recent past and also hailed PM Modi on various occasions. In the recent past, he has also attacked Congress over various issues including its strategy to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

"While on one hand, all political parties are gearing up for the 2024 elections, on the other hand, the whole Congress party is doing political tourism, they are travelling. Actually, we will figure out how to win the 2024 elections after 2024. It seems we are preparing ourselves for the 2029 elections. Had we been preparing for 2024, this would not have happened," he had said.

Krishnam attacks Opposition's bloc

Attacking the Opposition's I.N.D.I.A bloc, Krishnam had earlier said that there was no such thing as INDI alliance and was cremated in Patna with the meeting convened by Nitish Kumar last year.

"I think there is no such thing as INDIA alliance. As soon as INDIA alliance was born, it suffered from many diseases and went to ICU. And then he came on ventilator. Later Nitish Kumar cremated him in Patna," he said.

