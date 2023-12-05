Pramod Krishnam's 'saand' jibe after DMK MP's 'gaumutra' remark hints at I.N.D.I.A rift

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Congress leader Pramod Krishnam slams DMK MP Senthilkumar over 'Gaumutra' statement.

Gaumutra row: Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam has slammed DMK MP DNV Senthilkumar over his 'Gaumutra' statement in Lok Sabha while speaking about recently concluded Assembly election results in five states.

"If DMK leaders continue to behave like this and keep talking like this against Sanatan Dharma, then BJP's flag will be hoisted not only in 'Gaumutra' states but also in states with 'saand'..."

Another Congress leader and Karnataka minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said, "This is basically because BJP is not ruling anywhere in South India today but I do not think I should react to that. It is his opinion..."

Earlier today, while speaking on Assembly election results, DMK MP Senthilkumar said in Lok Sabha, "...The people of this country should think that the power of this BJP is only winning elections mainly in the heartland states of Hindi, what we generally call the 'Gaumutra' states..."

However, facing backlash, the DMK leader in another statement said, "I made some statement inside the House. At the time Home Minister & BJP members were there at that time. I have used this before in my Parliament speeches. It was not a controversial statement. If it touches somebody I will try to avoid using it next time. I will use some other words to mention that where the BJP is strong in getting their votes."

The DMK lawmaker apologised saying, "Commenting on the results of the five recent state assembly elections, I have used a word in an inappropriate way. Not using that term with any intent, I apologise for sending the wrong meaning across."

ALSO READ | DMK MP calls Hindi heartland as 'Gaumutra states' in Lok Sabha, sparks debate

Latest India News