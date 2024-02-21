Farmers postpone 'Delhi Chalo' march for two days after clashes with police at Punjab-Haryana border

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Farmers hold flags and raise slogans during their ongoing protest over various demands, including a legal guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) for crops, at the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu Border.

Farmers Protest: Farmers have suspended 'Delhi Chalo' march for next two days and will take a call on next course of action on February 23 (Friday) evening, Punjab Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee head Sarwan Singh Pandher informed on Wednesday.

Addressing a press conference on the scuffle between protesting farmers and Haryana Police, Pandher said, "We condemn the atrocities carried out by Haryana Police on protesting farmers at Khanauri and Shambhu borders. Many of our farmers have suffered injuries and several are missing. In view of the situation, we have decided to halt our ‘Delhi Chalo’ march for the next two days. In these two days, we will meet the families of injured and missing farmers and will decide on our future course of action.”

"We are putting it (Delhi Chalo march) on hold for two days. After reviewing the Khanauri situation, we will take further decisions," Pandher said.'

Addressing the presser, Pandher said, "After what happened in Khanauri, we felt that dialogue is difficult in this environment... the government is running away from giving guarantee on MSP law... We have not blocked the highway, that too has been blocked by the government, we are just saying let us move forward in peace.... now there will be peace for two days tomorrow and after that we will take our next call... I apologise for the treatment meted out to media persons today..."

Meanwhile, farmer leader Baldev Singh Sirsa identified the dead farmer as Subhkaran Singh (21), a resident of Baloke village in Punjab's Bathinda district.

Patiala-based Rajindra Hospital's medical superintendent HS Rekhi told reporters that three people, one of them dead, were brought to the hospital from Khanauri. The deceased had an injury to his head and the other two are stable, Rekhi said.

Farmers will review the situation that developed at Khanauri where a young farmer died in a clash with Haryana police personnel, Pandher said.

"We will discuss the whole issue and the next decision will be announced on Friday evening," Pandher said.

Speaking on the current situation on farmers protest, Haryana Police Spokesperson Manisha Chaudhary said, “At Data Singh-Khanauri border, protesters surrounded police personnel and set stubble on fire with chilli powder in it. They also pelted stones at police and attacked policemen using sticks and maces. As many as 12 police personnel have suffered serious injuries in this attack. We appeal to protesters to maintain peace and help maintain law and order in the region. This is dangerous for both sides and can result in unforeseen circumstances.”

Thousands of farmers will remain camped at the two border points during the pause in the agitation over their demands, including a legal guarantee for minimum support price (MSP) for crops and farm debt waiver.

Bhagwant Mann targets Centre, asks can't farmers go to Delhi

Punjab Chief Minister during an address on farmers protest on Wednesday mentioned about the death of 21-year-old Shubhakaran during clashes in Khanauri near Punjab-Haryana border and said "...it is a matter of great sadness that the youth of my state is no longer in this world... I want to ask the central government... That the farmer of Punjab cannot go to the capital of his own country?"

