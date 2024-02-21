'This movement will continue, farmers won't back off,' says BKU leader Rakesh Tikait

Follow us on Image Source : PTI BKU leader Rakesh Tikait

Reiterating that the farmers won't back off, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait said that they will keep pressing their demands, including a legal guarantee of minimum support price (MSP). Besides a legal guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) for crops, the farmers are demanding the implementation of the Swaminathan Commission's recommendations, pension for farmers and farm labourers, farm debt waiver, no hike in electricity tariff, withdrawal of police cases and "justice" for the victims of the 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri violence, reinstatement of the Land Acquisition Act, 2013, and compensation to the families of the farmers who died during a previous agitation in 2020-21. UPDATES

"This movement will continue, a solution can be found only through dialogue... SKM (Samyukt Kisan Morcha) will meet tomorrow and decide what to do," he said.

Tikait said farmers will stage dharnas in four states -- Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab and Uttarakhand -- to press their demands.

Haryana Police fired tear gas shells to disperse protesting farmers when they moved towards the barricades at the Shambhu border near Ambala. Police have also released a series of video clips of several farmers purportedly pelting stones and attempting to provoke the security personnel at the Shambhu border.

There were clashes between the farmers and Haryana Police personnel on the first two days of the protest as well.