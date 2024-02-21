Farmers protest Live Updates: Protesters gear up to resume 'Delhi Chalo' march amid unprecedented security

Follow us on Image Source : AP Farmers at Haryana border

Farmers protest Live Updates: Thousands of farmers, who began the 'Delhi Chalo' march on February 13, were stopped at the Haryana border itself, are set to resume their protests after the talks with the Centre failed despite four-round dialogue with three Union Ministers - Food and Civil Supplies Minister Piyush Goyal, Agriculture Minister Arjun Munda and Minister of State Nityanand Rai and farmer leaders. The farmers were stopped at the Shambhu and Khanauri points on Punjab's border with Haryana. Haryana Police on Tuesday asked its Punjab counterparts to seize bulldozers which they say protesting farmers from Punjab have brought with them as they plan to resume their 'Delhi Chalo' from the interstate border. The farmers have been protesting for their a host of demands, including, a legal guarantee on minimum support price (MSP) for crops. Though the farmers are still over 200 km from the national capital, Delhi Police on Tuesday conducted drills to ensure that its heavily barricaded entry points are not breached.