Wednesday, February 21, 2024
     
Farmers protest Live Updates: Protesters gear up to resume 'Delhi Chalo' march amid unprecedented security

Farmers protest Live Updates: Farmer leaders taking part in the 'Delhi Chalo' agitation rejected the Centre's proposal on MSP. The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Tuesday orally asked the Punjab government not to allow the farmers to gather in large numbers.

Raju Kumar Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 New Delhi Updated on: February 21, 2024 6:50 IST
Farmers at Haryana border
Image Source : AP Farmers at Haryana border

Farmers protest Live Updates: Thousands of farmers, who began the 'Delhi Chalo' march on February 13, were stopped at the Haryana border itself, are set to resume their protests after the talks with the Centre failed despite four-round dialogue with three Union Ministers - Food and Civil Supplies Minister Piyush Goyal, Agriculture Minister Arjun Munda and Minister of State Nityanand Rai and farmer leaders. The farmers were stopped at the Shambhu and Khanauri points on Punjab's border with Haryana. Haryana Police on Tuesday asked its Punjab counterparts to seize bulldozers which they say protesting farmers from Punjab have brought with them as they plan to resume their 'Delhi Chalo' from the interstate border. The farmers have been protesting for their a host of demands, including, a legal guarantee on minimum support price (MSP) for crops. Though the farmers are still over 200 km from the national capital, Delhi Police on Tuesday conducted drills to ensure that its heavily barricaded entry points are not breached.

Live updates :Farmers protest

  • Feb 21, 2024 6:47 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Farmer leaders reject Centre's proposal on MSP

    Farmer leaders taking part in the 'Delhi Chalo' agitation rejected the Centre's proposal for procuring three pulses, maize and cotton at the minimum support price (MSP) by government agencies for five years and announced that they would resume their march on Wednesday. The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha are spearheading the 'Delhi Chalo' march to press the government to accept their demands, including a legal guarantee of MSP for crops and a farm loan waiver.

  • Feb 21, 2024 6:46 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Seize earthmoving equipment: Haryana DGP to Punjab Police

    Haryana Police urged its Punjab counterparts to seize bulldozers and other earthmoving equipment from the interstate border which they say protesters will use to break barricades. These could pose a threat to the security forces deployed at the border, Haryana Director General of Police Shatrujeet Kapoor said in an urgent communication to his Punjab counterpart Gaurav Yadav. Later, in a communication to senior police officers, the Punjab DGP said that no JCBs and other heavy earthmoving equipment should be allowed to reach Khanauri and Shambu border points as inputs indicate that the protesters plan to break barricades and enter Haryana.

  • Feb 21, 2024 6:45 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Haryana asks Punjab cops to seize their bulldozers

    Haryana Police on Tuesday asked its Punjab counterparts to seize bulldozers which they say protesting farmers from Punjab have brought with them as they plan to resume their 'Delhi Chalo' from the interstate border. The farmers were set to begin their march again on Wednesday from two points on the Punjab-Haryana border after the failure of four rounds of talks with the Centre over a legal guarantee on minimum support price (MSP) for crops.

