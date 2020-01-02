Fact Check: This controversial letter is NOT written by Bipin Rawat

If you have come across a controversial letter "addressed" by India's first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Bipin Rawat, then you are completely mistaken. The letter carrying General Rawat's photograph and the Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) insignia is only to make you fall into the trap.

The letter, circulating on social media, begins by wishing a happy New Year to all the rank and file of India's Army and their families. The letter then goes on to claim that the Indian Army did a better job for security the country's frontiers in comparison to the other arms of India's military - the Indian Air Force and the Indian Navy. In the end, the letter says that the undersigned (General Bipin Rawat) would like to run the navy and the air force "on our Army lines" so that they can "also give good results."

The PIB Fact Check unit busted the fake letter and informed on Twitter that the letter was fake and morphed.

A purported letter from Gen. #BipinRawat is circulating on social media.#PIBFactCheck : No such letter has been written by him. The letter is fake and morphed.



— PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) January 1, 2020

Former Army Chief Bipin Rawat took charge as the first Chief of Defence Staff on Wednesday. General Rawat - who served a rare full three-year term as the Indian Army Chief after he superseded two officers in 2016 - will serve as CDS till March 31, 2023. Rawat was commissioned into the 5th battalion of 11 Gorkha Rifles on 16 December 1978 and was serving as Chief of Army Staff since January 1, 2017.

