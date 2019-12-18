Representational Image

Ever since new currency notes were brought in India in 2016, there have been misleading notions spreading panic among people. A message doing the rounds on social media urges people to not accept Rs 500 currency notes which have the green strip closer to the image of Mahatma Gandhi. The message claimed that such notes were fake.

"Pls do not accept Rs 500 currency notes on which the green strip is close to Gandhi ji because it is fake. Accept a currency note where the strip is near Governor's signature," the circulated message reads.

Image Source : PIB Fact Check: No, ₹500 notes with green strip closer to Gandhi are NOT FAKE

The PIB Fact Check Unit investigated the claim and found that the message itself was fake and not the notes. People need not worry. Rs 500 notes which have the green strip closer to Gandhi are not fake. Infact both the notes, shown in the image, are acceptable currency.

More such messages are being circulated on social media platforms and apps like TikTok, WhatsApp, Facebook, YouTube. However, people need not worry. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will make an announcement if there is anything to be notified.

Recently, controversy also surrounded the future of ₹2000 notes with misleading reports claiming that the currency would be withdrawn post-December 31. However, the claim was found to be false as RBI has not made any such announcement.

