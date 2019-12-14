Fact Check: Will ₹ 2000 notes be discontinued?

Representational Image

Will the government withdraw ₹ 2,000 notes? This is the most heard concern these days. Some messages are being widely circulated on social media platforms like WhatsApp, Facebook and YouTube claiming that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will discontinue ₹ 2,000 notes and issue new ₹ 1,000 notes.

"RBI's big decision, now 2000 rupee notes will not come out of ATM. Reserve Bank of India releasing new ₹ 1,000 notes, 1st January 2020," the forwaded message reads. The message further says: "You can only exchange ₹50,000/- So kindly start changing your ₹2,000 notes immediately. After 31st December you cannot change your Rs 2,000 notes."

The messages being circulated are false. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has made no such announcement, thereby people are advised to not fall into the trap or panic. PIB's Fact Checking Unit called it 'fake news.'

Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur also dismissed reports of the government withdrawing ₹2,000 denomination notes and said there was no need to worry about it.

