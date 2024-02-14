Election Commission seeks 3.4 lakh CAPFs for deployment in Lok Sabha polls, Assembly elections in 4 states

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Polling officials with EVMs, other election material leave for poll duty.

Lok Sabha polls 2024: The Election Commission (EC) has sought 3.4 lakh Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) personnel for deployment in a phased manner during the upcoming Lok Sabha election and Assembly polls in Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha and Sikkim.

The EC has also sought adequate rolling stocks with all appropriate facilities in the trains, thereby ensuring hassle-free mobilisation and a timely movement of the forces to perform election duties.

In a communication to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), the EC has said the chief electoral officers of all the states and Union territories have requested for the deployment of CAPFs for poll-related duties, such as area domination, confidence-building measures, poll day-related duties, guarding of electronic voting machines (EVMs) and strong room centres, counting centre security etc. during the elections.

The commission has considered the requests made by the state CEOs and decided to deploy a maximum of around 3,400 companies of CAPFs in all states and Union territories in a phased manner to ensure free, fair and peaceful elections, the communication said.

Deployment of CAPFs

A CAPF company comprises around 100 personnel. A maximum of 920 companies of CAPFs are expected to be deployed in West Bengal in a phased manner, followed by 635 companies in Jammu and Kashmir, 360 companies in Chhattisgarh, 295 companies in Bihar, 252 companies in Uttar Pradesh, and 250 companies each in Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand and Punjab.

The CAPFs are-

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Border Security Force (BSF) Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) National Security Guard (NSG)

ALSO READ: Amit Shah gives ‘winning formula’ to Karnataka BJP to sweep all 28 Lok Sabha seats with ally JDS